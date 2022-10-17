MANKATO — Mankato Public Safety officers started wearing body cameras on Monday.
"There was a lot of excitement from officers about using them," said Matt DuRose, deputy director of Public Safety.
"We have a lot of young officers who are very tech savvy." But he said using body cameras is a big change. "It's a brand new system for most of us. There is a big learning curve."
He said officers like the fact the cameras will not only provide a record of what happened if they are ever accused of misconduct but appreciate how they will aid in evidence collection.
"If you go to a domestic call or something you'll have the (exact record of) interviews." That, DuRose said, will help officers provide the best evidence possible to prosecutors if charges are sought.
The department got 60 cameras, which will provide for all officers with some extra cameras available if needed.
Uniformed officers on the patrol division will always be equipped with the cameras. Those working undercover assignments will not because it could compromise the operation.
Specialty details, such as detective, administration and drug task force, may be equipped with a BWC depending upon their role.
Staff have spent recent weeks training on the cameras and familiarizing themselves with the policies surrounding their use.
DuRose said state statute outlines details about when and how camera footage would be released if someone from the public, attorneys or the media makes a request.
"The state statute restricts a lot of what's released."
Besides using state guidelines, the department's overall body camera policies were created using public feedback and looking at the experiences and policies of other departments that have body cameras.
City leaders sought public input in February and March on whether to equip Mankato police officers with body cameras and area residents expressed overwhelming support.
In a month-long public comment period starting in mid-February respondents favored requiring police to use body-worn cameras during most interactions with the public with support coming both from people deeply distrustful of police and from those who believe the video footage will protect officers from inaccurate and dishonest criticism of their behavior.
Crafted by Public Safety Director Amy Vokal, the department's policy dictates the circumstances when the cameras must be activated and when they can be turned off; how they will be tested to ensure they function properly; how the video will be stored and backed up; rules for how members of the public are notified that they’re being recorded; and procedures for ensuring compliance and addressing violations of the policy, including disciplinary action.
The five-year cost of purchasing and operating the camera system is expected to be $750,000 to $1 million.
