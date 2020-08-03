MANKATO — Mankato’s Department of Public Safety has been instituting for several years the policies and approaches to policing demanded nationwide in the wake of the George Floyd killing by a Minneapolis cop, officials told the City Council during a two-hour presentation Monday night.
But instruction and guidelines only matter if the cops have the appropriate temperament and an ethical foundation that values the lives of the people they serve, said Public Safety Director Amy Vokal.
“There is no amount of training that would have kept that Minneapolis officer from murdering George Floyd,” Vokal said. “That was character.”
Hiring and retention are the basis of the department’s approach to community-oriented policing, including roughly six hours of psychological testing and two weeks of background checks before a recruit is offered a job as a Mankato officer, she said: “It’s really measuring that character.”
And the department strives to retain officers who have the right approach to the job, which involves explaining, educating and influencing before turning to enforcement when a cop responds to an incident, Vokal said.
All employees in the department, which also includes fire services, live in Mankato or within 15 minutes of the city.
“People policing this community live in this community,” Vokal said. “... It’s where we shop. It’s where we send our kids to school. It’s where we lay our heads at night.”
Cops are assigned to each neighborhood in Mankato, attending neighborhood association meetings and addressing any quality-of-life complaint even if it doesn’t involve a crime.
Since 2017, the department has been working with other agencies to more effectively deal with the variety of issues that lead to police calls — particularly mental illness and chemical dependency. The Yellow Line Project is a variation of the co-responder program that’s been at the center of calls across the country for police reform following the killing of Floyd and numerous other unarmed men, often men of color.
Working with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and the county Human Services Department, Mankato police have set up a system where social workers and mental health professionals can assist on calls and help a person in crisis get the services they need, said Assistant Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose.
“They can meet us at a house, they can respond with us, they can respond instead of us,” DuRose said. “... It’s available at the street level, it’s available in the living room, it’s available at detox or the hospital. It’s really available 24 hours a day.”
Yellow Line has improved and stabilized the lives of people who were previously consuming a great deal of police officer time. Officers rely on the program multiple times per week and the county is plowing the savings from reduced detox and hospital visits back into services.
“We have recently been selected to be a nationwide mentor site,” DuRose said.
Mankato has also long-ago adopted most of the reforms required of police departments in the Minnesota Police Accountability Act signed into law last month, said Assistant Director Jeremy Clifton. The city already had a ban on chokeholds and has never taught the neck restraint used by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s killing.
Other provisions of the new law — including a duty of officers to intervene when a colleague is using excessive force, a ban on “warrior training” that emphasizes to cops that anyone could be an imminent threat to their life, and de-escalation techniques — are policies already in place locally.
“We’re doing well,” Clifton said. “That doesn’t mean we can’t do better. That’s what we talk about all the time.”
That was also much of what Vokal talked about Monday night. Already, a working group made up of 12 diverse members of the community has been formed to guide change in the department, and four to six listening sessions hosted by the Greater Mankato Diversity Council and the local chapter of the NAACP are being planned.
“And by the way, Public Safety, we’re the spectators,” Vokal said. “You tell us. You lead us.”
Diversity Council Executive Director Bukata Hayes said the working group came together so quickly because Mankato police have a history of building partnerships with communities of color in the city.
“You’ve provided an open door. You’ve welcomed the really tough conversations,” Hayes said. “... Your willingness to listen is why people showed up.”
That attitude was very evident in the protests that followed Floyd’s death, especially one where a large group of demonstrators gathered outside the Public Safety Center.
“Mankato Public Safety stood there for two and a half hours and answered questions and engaged — didn’t run from the questions,” Hayes said. “I think that was felt by the crowd. ... Our Department of Public Safety was not running from reform.”
That said, genuine lasting reform won’t happen in a few weeks or even a few months, although it helps that local law enforcement has been seeking to build relationships with non-white members of the community for many years.
“We know there are ways we can improve and that’s what we will focus on in those listening sessions,” Hayes said. “... Complex issues aren’t fixed easily. It is a process and a journey.”
