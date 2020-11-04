MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public Safety is using a grant to provide vouchers for free vehicle light repairs.
The Lights On program provides vouchers for up to $250 to replace bulbs or repair vehicle headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals.
Vouchers can be requested by using the phone in the Public Safety Center front entrance. Officers also will sometimes hand them out instead of a ticket during traffic stops.
"The program is an opportunity to help motorists get these important items fixed for safety while also building relationships with the public," Cmdr. Justin Neumann said in a news release. "We encourage motorists to be diligent in repairing these items because a voucher won't necessarily be issued at every stop, such as with a motorist who's had multiple warnings."
Vouchers can be brought to a partnering repair business. In the Mankato area, Mankato Motors is a partner.
