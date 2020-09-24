MANKATO — An Old Town gas station was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night and the robber has not been apprehended.
A masked man with a gun came into the Clark Quick Mart on North Second Street around 10 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety. The robber left on foot after obtaining cash. No one was injured.
The robber was described as being between 5-foot-10-inches to 6-feet tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark face mask and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 507-387-8725.
