MANKATO — Police are investigating a body found in a downtown Mankato parking lot and don't believe there is any danger to the public.
A man's body was found outside the Walgreens at 602 S. Front St. around 8 a.m. A gun was found at the scene.
The body was taken to a medical examiner's office.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is conducting a death investigation and no further information will be released pending autopsy results, said Associate Director Dan Schisel.
The victim's name is not being released pending family notification.
