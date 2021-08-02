The Free Press
MANKATO — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two people suspected in a rash of graffiti reports in the downtown Mankato area.
One of the complainants was a member of the Mankato Islamic Center, prompting concern from the Minnesota Council of American-Islamic Relations. But Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said there is no evidence the graffiti was motivated by bias.
There were at least nine reports of graffiti on vehicles and buildings that occurred overnight Friday to Saturday, police say. Along with near the Islamic Center in the 300 block of N. Broad Street, other locations were the 400 block of N. Broad, 100 block of N. Fourth Street, 300 block of E. Mulberry Street, 300 block of N. Plum Street and 400 block of North Fifth Street.
Surveillance video showing two people spray painting a car outside the mosque can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkIJVuTzd64.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.
The Minnesota Council of American-Islamic Relations issued a statement calling on authorities to “investigate a possible bias motive,” in the vandalism near the Mankato mosque, WCCO-TV reported. But that statement was issued before Mankato police said there was a rash of vandalism in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.