MANKATO — Police are looking for a bearded man in a brown truck who reportedly assaulted a stranger Sunday afternoon outside a Mankato residence.
A man said he was outside around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of East Rock Street when he exchanged words with a passerby. The unknown man then reportedly threw punches before leaving in a brown truck. The complainant had minor injuries to his head, according to the police report.
The suspect was described as a bearded man wearing a blue and yellow plaid shirt and brown Carhartt hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8725.
