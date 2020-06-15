MANKATO — Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting near Washington Park Sunday morning. No victims have come forward and no suspects are in custody.
Witnesses reported two vehicles driving erratically in the area of Broad and Plum streets just after 8 a.m., said Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Witnesses then reported a gunshot in the area and a shell casing was recovered.
One of the vehicles involved struck a fire hydrant and a sign at Broad and Spring streets.
The vehicles were later located unoccupied and were taken into police custody as evidence, Schisel said.
No further details are being released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.