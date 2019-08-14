MANKATO — Mankato police are releasing few details about an assault and robbery Tuesday morning near All Seasons Arena.
The robbery was reported around 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Briargate Road. The robber took a small amount of cash and an Apple Watch. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Cmdr. Dan Schisel said he could not provide any more details while the incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 911 or 507-387-8725.
