MANKATO — Police are investigating reports of gunshots and bullet holes later found in the exterior of a house near Erlandson Park.
Multiple people reported hearing multiple gunshots just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officers checked the area but did not find anything, said Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Thursday morning a resident in the 100 block of Pfau Street reported finding damage to a house from bullets. Casings from a handgun were recovered.
Police are still investigating, Schisel said, but don't believe the shooting was random and do believe it was isolated.
