MANKATO — Police are investigating a report of a pedestrian being robbed and injured by a group of strangers Monday night in Mankato.
A man said he was walking on Stoltzman Road near West High School around 11 p.m. Five people reportedly approached and took money from his wallet, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said. No weapons were displayed.
The man did not report the robbery until Wednesday after he decided he needed treatment for minor injuries he said he received in the confrontation.
No further details are being released while the report is under investigation.
