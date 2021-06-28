MANKATO — After years of contemplating body cameras for police officers, the Mankato Department of Public Safety is preparing to put them in place as soon as next year.
“Anecdotally, the officers are overwhelmingly in support of body-worn cameras,” Public Safety Director Amy Vokal told the City Council Monday night.
The audio and video from the cameras can be useful as evidence in criminal matters while also providing protection for officers, proving that they acted appropriately and professionally when they are accused of misconduct, according to Vokal.
The department is planning to add the cameras to its proposed budget for council approval in December. The cost is expected to total $150,000 to $200,000 a year, primarily for data storage of the massive amounts of video the cameras will produce.
The expense was the primary reason the city has delayed adding the cameras after first discussing the possibility as early as 2014. The cameras are widely used by law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities metropolitan area but are less common in outstate Minnesota. Jeff Potts, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, told the online news outlet MinnPost earlier this month that he estimates 30-40% of departments statewide are without cameras.
“Obviously in the last year or so, it’s become much more of an issue on the forefront,” Vokal said in an apparent reference to police-involved deaths, including the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer.
At least one juror in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin said the video from officers’ cameras was critical evidence in her vote to convict Chauvin of murder in Floyd’s 2020 death.
“When you get to be in the position of those men and hear the conversations of those men, that was overwhelming,” Journee Howard said in an Associated Press story following the April verdict.
In other cases, footage from cameras disproved accusations of police misconduct in the death of a suspect or in other interactions between police and the public.
Vokal said the first step in the process of equipping Mankato officers — assuming the council is supportive of exploring the idea — will be discussions with neighboring law enforcement agencies, followed by public comment and the drafting of specific policies governing the use of the cameras.
“We know we have some partners who have a lot of concerns about body-worn cameras, and we have some partners who are very supportive,” she said without identifying which agencies fall in each category.
Under state law, public comment must be obtained before the equipment is purchased, including at a public hearing before the City Council, and again when a proposed policy governing the cameras’ use is drafted by Vokal.
The policy decisions are complex, according to a memo compiled by the League of Minnesota Cities.
The cameras can promote transparency, improve public safety, reduce citizen complaints against officers and provide evidence of criminal conduct in trials of suspects, the LMC memo states. But cities also must be prepared for substantial costs in setting up and administering a body-worn camera system.
The policy governing the camera program has to address procedures for testing the equipment and addressing malfunctions; circumstances when recording is mandatory, prohibited or left to an officer’s discretion; circumstances when people must be told they are being recorded; guidelines for when a recording can be ended; procedures for securely storing the recordings; rules for when the recordings can be deleted; and procedures for ensuring officers comply with the rules.
“If the agency’s goal for having BWCs is to maximize accountability, then the most logical policy choice might be to have officers turn on their cameras whenever they respond to a call for service or interact with someone in the community,” the LMC memo states.
But that policy would also drive up data-storage costs and would likely prompt privacy concerns by some members of the public, including when officers deal with victims of sex crimes, interact with vulnerable adults and deal with domestic disputes where children are present.
There’s also the question of whether supervisors should use random body-cam video to evaluate patrol officers. Monthly random reviews would allow supervisors to judge the performance of officers in the field, the LMC memo states. Conversely, “officers may see this practice as an expression of mistrust and become resentful.”
Vokal said she will be coming back to the council in the future with what she has learned in discussions with other agencies and the public.
“This is going to be a long process to work through,” she said.
Council members were meeting in a work session where formal votes are not taken, but several expressed support for equipping Mankato police with body cameras or at least exploring the idea of adding them to the 2022 budget. Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley said she was “absolutely supportive” considering Vokal’s report that officers favor the cameras.
And Council member Dennis Dieken said local control over policy decisions makes him more likely to back a body camera program: “I think it’s a helpful tool for sure.”
