MANKATO — Police are looking for a man who allegedly hit a woman with a gun in Mankato.

A woman told authorities Luciano Lepke Martin, 43, swung an air rifle at her like a baseball bat during an argument Thursday. The woman had significant bruising on her arms, according to a court complaint.

Martin was charged with felony counts of domestic assault and assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Martin does not have a permanent address and his whereabouts were unknown.

