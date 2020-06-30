MANKATO — Police are looking for a man who allegedly hit a woman with a gun in Mankato.
A woman told authorities Luciano Lepke Martin, 43, swung an air rifle at her like a baseball bat during an argument Thursday. The woman had significant bruising on her arms, according to a court complaint.
Martin was charged with felony counts of domestic assault and assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Martin does not have a permanent address and his whereabouts were unknown.
