MANKATO — Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing credit cards from Mankato area businesses and using them fraudulently.
The thefts and fraud occurred between June 8 and 11 at four businesses in and around Mankato, according to a news release from the Mankato Department of Public Safety. The financial loss was around $2,200.
Surveillance video shows the suspect is a Black man with square wire-frame glasses who wore a shirt with orange, blue, green and white stripes and a black or dark blue bandanna-style mask with a white diamond-shaped pattern.
Anyone who might know the man is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.
The department decided to release photos of the suspect after consulting its new citizen committee that is giving guidance on policing reforms and racial equity.
"Based on the level of the crime, the number of victims, and how many communities these crimes have occurred in over a period of time, it is important to share this photo to assist in identifying this person,” Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said.
Associate Director Dan Schisel suggested businesses and employees can help prevent additional such thefts by locking lockers and securing employee-only areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.