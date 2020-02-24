MANKATO — Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a dog that bit a toddler Monday in Mankato.
A 13-month-old was bit between 9-11 a.m. in the 100 block of Laurinda Lane in the Eastwood Manor Mobile Home Park, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety. Investigators need to know the dog's vaccination history.
The dog is believed to be a black Labrador retriever and has an average build.
Anyone with information can call 911 or 507-387-8725.
