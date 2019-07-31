MANKATO — An Iowa man allegedly assaulted, choked and threatened to kill a woman he knows in her Mankato residence.
Terrill Ivan Davis, 38, of Des Moines, was charged with felony counts of assault, threats, and false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police Davis attacked her during an argument last week, according to the court complaint. She said her memory of the assault was spotty but she recalls Davis punching and slapping her, slamming her head to the ground and lifting her by her throat until she lost consciousness.
Davis also allegedly threatened to kill the woman and blocked her attempts to leave the residence and to call 911.
A warrant has been issued for Davis' arrest, but his whereabouts are unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.