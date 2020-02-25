MANKATO — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly threatened a man she knows, poked him in the chest with a knife and stole his cellphone during a confrontation over money.
Teia Shyneeka Ayler, 39, was charged with felony counts of robbery, threats and assault with a dangerous weapon Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Ayler does not have a permanent address and her current whereabouts are unknown. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Alyer went to an apartment on Holly Lane on Friday afternoon and demanded money from a male acquaintance, according to the court complaint. The man said the money actually was owed to her by someone else they know and he refused to pay.
Alyer allegedly tried to punch the man multiple times, then threatened to kill him as she grabbed a knife.
Alyer reportedly poked the man in the chest with the knife. A Mankato police officer later observed holes in the man's sweatshirt and T-shirt and a superficial puncture mark on his chest.
Alyer allegedly then slapped the man's cellphone out of his hand, took it and refused to give it back.
The suspect gave a different account of the incident when police later reached her by phone. She reportedly acknowledged they argued. But she said it was because the man had stolen money and the confrontation was outside the apartment and she never had a knife.
Alyer said she might have cut the man with her broken fingernails. She allegedly admitted she took his phone but said she later returned it to the apartment.
