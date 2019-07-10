MANKATO — Police are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of stealing and using credit cards.
The same man is suspected of at least two thefts of wallets in the region. In one of the cases a vehicle was broken into in the 2600 block of E. Main Street, Mankato Police Sgt. Chris Baukol said. The other case occurred outside of Mankato.
The man used stolen credit cards at multiple Mankato stores last month.
Police hope someone can identify the man from surveillance video images. Call 911 or 507-387-8744.
