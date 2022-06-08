MANKATO — Mankato police so far have no leads in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that injured a man.
The crash was reported at 9:45 p.m.
Police say Justin Welch was driving west on Glenwood Avenue when he saw what he believed to be a black SUV and a silver hatchback that appeared to be racing. The silver vehicle came over the double line toward Welch and he swerved into the other lane and collided with another vehicle that was going east on Glenwood.
The two drivers of the racing vehicles fled the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Welch was taken to the hospital with lacerations to the face and elsewhere. His family told The Free Press that Welch was having his second surgery in Rochester on Wednesday.
Police say anyone with information can call 507-387-8725.
