MANKATO — When local voters approved an extension of the half-percent local sales tax in 2016, the ballot question listed numerous authorized uses for the tens of millions of dollars in future revenue. The one at the top of the list — "public safety emergency communications" — often got lost among the glitzier items such as sports and recreation facilities, repairs to the flood-control system, senior centers, museums and housing for the homeless.
But the reason for the "public safety emergency communications" provision became clear this week in a report to the City Council. The new police radios being requested by the Department of Public Safety will cost nearly $1 million, and as much as $650,000 in sales tax revenue will be needed to help pay the bill.
The council will be asked March 9 to approve a contract with Motorola, which will provide 95 portable hand-held radios for police officers, 80 portable radios for firefighters, 33 vehicle radios for police squads and 17 more for firetrucks.
The new radios will have better encryption capabilities for when emergency responders are dealing with particularly sensitive situations, and they will be replacing radios that Motorola stopped supporting Jan. 1. The expectation is the radios will function well for eight to 10 years, according to Acting Police Commander Adam Gray.
"So we're anticipating a pretty good life cycle for these radios," Gray said.
The new radios also can be reprogrammed and receive software updates automatically rather than manually, one radio at a time. With the old ones, Gray and another city employee spent nearly a month of their time individually installing the updates when needed.
In addition, the contract with Motorola allows the old radios to be transferred to the city's Public Works Department and civic center staff, with the manufacturer agreeing to continue to support their use in those departments.
That means, for the first time, police officers and firefighters will be able to communicate directly with the street crews and civic center workers if a crisis occurs or police and fire response is needed. Now a worker at the civic center needs to physically find an officer or call 911 if they need assistance, Gray said.
Direct contact between Public Works crews and Public Safety officers would be critical if Mankato is ever hit with a natural disaster or another community-wide emergency, he said.
The radios operate as a part of the Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response system, which was created by the state of Minnesota after the 9/11 terrorist attacks exposed communication problems between emergency responders in New York City. The ARMER system allows all law enforcement, fire departments and other emergency crews to communicate directly whether they're employed by the state, a county or a city.
Soon the Department of Public Works and the civic center workers in Mankato will be in the loop as well.
Council member Dennis Dieken said the price tag for the new radios is actually something of a bargain compared to what Motorola charges through its state contract, which is typically a reduced bulk-purchase price that local governments are allowed to access.
"They're giving us a per-radio discount well below the state contract price as part of this one-time project," said Dieken, who is the council's representative on the Public Safety Advisory Committee.
The council planned for $1.1 million in spending for ARMER radios between 2020 and 2021, but the final price is just under $938,000. Along with sales tax revenue, the Public Safety Department's building projects account will be tapped to purchase the radios. Going forward, staff is recommending the council set aside $30,000 a year to build up a reserve for future radio replacement costs.
The encryption capabilities of the new radios, by the way, won't mean an end to the public and media listening in on most emergency calls, Gray said. Police will go to an encrypted channel in cases where sensitive information must be shared, as with a sexual assault, or when crews are dealing with a difficult situation where gawkers would be a problem.
"Day-to-day operations will essentially stay the same," he said. "We don't want to be an island."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.