MANKATO — Police are seeking the public's help in a Friday dognapping.
The dog was taken Friday morning from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mankato Walmart.
Photos were provided by the owners of the missing dog, Sheba, including one of the miniature schnauzer wearing a tiny yellow and pink polka-dot dress with a leopard-skin top. Police did not say if Sheba was wearing the outfit at the time of the incident.
Photos also were released by police of the couple suspected of taking Sheba from the car.
The unnamed owners of the gray and cream-colored dog told police Sheba was taken from a vehicle parked in the Walmart lot at 1881 E. Madison Ave. at 11:19 a.m. Friday. Suspects are an unknown male and female who left in a light-colored SUV after allegedly grabbing Sheba.
Photos of the suspects, which appeared to come from Walmart surveillance cameras, show the couple, wearing masks covering their noses and mouths, pushing a shopping cart prior to the dognapping. (Masks are required in stores under state order.)
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8780.
