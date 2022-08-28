MANKATO — The Mankato Powwow, or the Mahkato Wacipi, returns for its 50th annual celebration Sept. 16-18 at Land of Memories Park.
Despite an anniversary of 50 years being something to celebrate on its own, powwow Vice Chair Daniel Zielske says this year, like other years, will be a memorial.
“We do have some special things that are going on,” he says about the anniversary year. “But unfortunately, it’s not much of a celebration.”
Last year on the first night of the powwow, a storm knocked a tree branch down onto a tent where 4-year-old Natalia Ashes of South Dakota was sleeping. She died later that night at the local hospital.
“There will be a dedication of the arbor, ceremonies and other stuff going on for her plus another person who was lovingly known as Grandma Rose,” Zielske said. “Really, that’s what our powwow is. It’s more of a memorial.”
The powwow also will be honoring Dave Brave Heart of Mankato who, after nine years of serving as chairman, will be leaving after this year due to complications of ALS.
Regardless, the powwow will remain rooted in what it started as: a gathering of independent families and friends uniting, celebrating and honoring Indigenous culture through singing, dancing, food and more.
Education day, which is a learning opportunity for local sixth-graders, is scheduled as usual for Friday, Sept. 16.
The powwow will be split into four rounds, each beginning with a grand entry.
The first will take place 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. The second will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and the third at 7 p.m. the same day. The fourth and final grand entry will happen 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
After the grand entry, each round consists of multiple dances from traditional dancers, intertribal dances and dances for the general public, and wraps up with a tiny tots dance where children dressed in regalia perform a number.
A retreat and removal of flags from the arena will occur afterward to close off each round.
“The Mankato Powwow was built on the idea of reunification of the native peoples with the Western settlers and to reconcile for what happened back in 1862,” said Zielske, referring to the U.S.-Dakota War. “So it’s definitely open to everyone.”
General admission for the entire weekend costs $7 but is free for children younger than 12 and seniors 60 and older.
