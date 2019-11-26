Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will taper off this afternoon but it will remain cloudy. High 31F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.