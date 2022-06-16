Boyd Kramer

MANKATO — Mankato Public Safety is seeking public assistance in locating a 79-year-old Mankato man.

Boyd H. Kramer is described as a white male with gray hair and glasses.

Kramer was reported missing June 13. His last known contact with family was around June 3.

His family has concerns about his well-being and immediate health needs, according to a news release. No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information about Kramer's whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you