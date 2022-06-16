MANKATO — Mankato Public Safety is seeking public assistance in locating a 79-year-old Mankato man.
Boyd H. Kramer is described as a white male with gray hair and glasses.
Kramer was reported missing June 13. His last known contact with family was around June 3.
His family has concerns about his well-being and immediate health needs, according to a news release. No foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information about Kramer's whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.
