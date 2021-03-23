MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public Safety is now using an app that can help it interact with people with special needs who also are subscribers.
The Vitals app provides first responders with medical data, de-escalation tips and other information about subscribers who have disabilities or other conditions such as autism or dementia.
Caregivers fill out a profile about the vulnerable person's unique needs. That person wears a Bluetooth beacon that alerts first responders, who can then access the profile.
“The more information we get when first working with the public, the more effective we can be in providing the best service or response,” Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said in a statement. “The app will provide first responders another resource to help interact with individuals who need assistance when communicating their unique needs.”
For more information or to subscribe, go to thevitalsapp.com. There is a $5 monthly subscription fee. A beacon, which also can alert caregivers if a wearer has wandered away, is provided for free.
The system was developed by a Twin Cities company led by a former Minneapolis police chief.
The New Ulm Police Department and Brown County Sheriff's Department also use the app.
