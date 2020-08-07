MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools is looking at a hybrid start to the school year but the final decision won't be made until Aug. 21.
"As of today, local public health data has improved and now points to a hybrid model," Supt. Paul Peterson said Friday.
He said the current plan is to have students in grades preK-5 attend school daily with strict social distancing and with capacity guidelines in place.
Students in grades 6-8 and 9-12 will follow a school schedule that rotates between in-person and distance learning. The schedules for individual student days on campus will be provided by the schools.
He said the schedules for in-school and distance learning days at Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds middle schools will be the same, as will schedules for students in East and West high schools. Exact schedules have not yet been set.
Peterson cautioned that the plan is only for the start of the school year. How the COVID-19 pandemic plays out this fall and winter will determine how the district responds and adjusts plans.
"All summer long we've been working on this planning scenario," he said. Peterson said the goal is to "keep kids and staff safe and at the same time return as many students to in-person learning as possible."
Minnesota Department of Health information shows the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the Mankato region has begun to tick downward.
Blue Earth County's positive rate has dipped for the fourth straight week. The county went from 8.4% of tests resulting in positive cases between July 1-8 to 5.5% from July 29 to Aug. 5, according to state testing data.
"That's encouraging," Peterson said. "We know it's something we're going to have to stay vigilant about in the coming weeks."
He encouraged the community to continue to work to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, staying home if sick, practicing social distancing and avoiding large crowds.
When Gov. Tim Walz recently released guidance for school openings, he left much of the decision-making up to local districts based on health data they get for their areas. The state has suggested the positive test rate for COVID-19 should be below 5%.
Updated information on the back-to-school plan will be posted on the school district website (isd77.org) on an ongoing basis. The district's COVID-19 page will also have links for family resources and resources from the Minnesota Department of Health.
