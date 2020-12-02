MANKATO — Eliminating the blast of train horns within Mankato has been a long-term goal of city officials, one they might be getting a bit closer to implementing.
A $50,000 study is underway on what it would take to create a federally approved "quiet zone" across Mankato, and residents are being asked to attend an online meeting Thursday to learn more and offer opinions on various options. Information and links to the meeting can be found on the city's website at mankatomn.gov.
"This is a good first step," said Chris Talamantez, a planner in the city's Community Development Department, about the possibility of the goal eventually being realized. "It is something we want to do to improve the residents' quality of life."
The number of locomotives rumbling through Mankato along the Union Pacific rail corridor is relatively small. But the tracks, also used by Canadian Pacific-operated trains, run through residential areas near Sibley and Germania parks and through downtown. The Minnesota River valley also concentrates the noise.
Under Federal Railroad Administration rules, locomotive engineers are required to sound their whistles when approaching at-grade street crossings unless certain "quiet zone" standards have been met involving gates, flashing lights and "constant warning time" train monitoring systems.
Just three of 10 rail crossings of public streets in the city have all of the necessary elements — at Pine Street in the Germania Park neighborhood, at Third Avenue, and where the mainline tracks cross Industrial Road on the north end of town. Three others have none of the elements — Hubbell Avenue in the Sibley Park neighborhood, Elm Street near Old Town, and where railyard tracks cross Industrial Road.
As usual, the big challenge will be funding.
Improving rail crossings on all the necessary streets on the corridor would cost from $2.4 million to nearly $5.1 million depending on the level of the upgrades. All of the options would boost safety as well as reduce noise, even without whistles to warn drivers of approaching trains, according to a crossing safety index developed by the railroad administration.
The cheaper options, though, would have negative impacts on certain neighborhoods, including eliminating the crossings at Owatonna Street or at Hubbell Avenue in the Sibley Park area, which would force people to use alternate routes. Another of the less costly alternatives skips improvements to Amos Owens Lane — the access road to Land of Memories Park — meaning horns would still be sounded near Mankato's western city limits.
The $5.07 million scenario, which is the safest, keeps all crossings open to traffic and in most cases uses four-quadrant gate systems — a design that blocks drivers from driving around gates in an attempt to beat a train.
People participating in the 5 p.m. meeting will be able to make their preferences known, and others can weigh in online, by phone or by mail through Dec. 18. The online link is www.mplshdrshared.com/mankatoquietzone/.
For more than 20 years, city leaders have been discussing the possibility of what was once called a "whistle-free corridor" (a term that's been revised to "quiet zone" partly because engineers can still use horns in emergency situations). Nearly $600,000 was spent more than six years ago to make the Pine Street crossing compatible with "quiet zone" standards.
Improved gates at Third Avenue, financed through the state transportation department, also now meet the standards, although further upgrades are being contemplated as part of the "quiet zone" study.
"The traffic volumes make it our highest-risk crossing," Talamantez said.
The current City Council included a "quiet zone" goal in its five-year plan and a year ago allocated the $50,000 for the study. Earlier this year, city leaders also listed the "quiet zone" project among those that were virtually ready for construction if Congress approved an infrastructure funding bill in an effort to boost the economy.
Even if upgrades need to be financed largely with local funds, the study will give the council the opportunity to plug away at various crossings each time they pass an annual construction budget. One alternative is to tackle a cluster of intersections to create sections of town where engineers would no longer be required to sound their horns.
"We could effectively have multiple quiet zones throughout the city," Talamentez said of an incremental approach.
After community input is gathered, a final report will be written and presented to the council, probably in January.
