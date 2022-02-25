MANKATO — The city of Mankato is amplifying its effort to persuade state lawmakers to support $30 million in financing for upgrades to the regional sewage treatment plant.
The lobbying campaign's central message is that the funding is critical not just for Mankato residents, who will be facing steep increases in water and sewer fees if the $30 million is not provided, but also for neighboring communities, construction workers and Minnesotans who fish, swim and recreate downstream from the aging plant.
"This isn't just about Mankato," said City Manager Susan Arntz on Friday at a media event at the municipal wastewater treatment plant featuring city leaders, local legislators, labor union representatives and the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities.
On Monday, the council will be asked to approve the hiring of Twin Cities lobbying firm Flaherty and Hood to develop and execute the plan to secure support at the state Capitol in the months ahead. Key to the effort's success will be persuading the Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz that the money would provide a broad and lasting benefit to a broad swath of southern Minnesota.
"Minnesota cities play a central role in protecting water," Mayor Najwa Massad said at Friday's event. "... But we can't do it alone."
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, are the chief sponsors of the bills to include the appropriation in a statewide construction-funding bill expected to be approved by the Legislature in the spring.
Known as a bonding bill because it uses bond sales to finance state and local government infrastructure projects, the massive piece of legislation requires 60% support from lawmakers in both the House and Senate — a supermajority mandated by the Minnesota Constitution when borrowing is involved.
Frentz portrayed the project as the epitome of how Minnesotans want their tax dollars spent — investments in core services such as sewage treatment.
"We've gotta do this project," he said. "The people of Minnesota expect us to step up on the basics. ... If we want to have clean water, we're going to have to pay for it."
Earlier this month, when construction bids were opened for what was expected to be a $45 million project, area residents learned they were going to have to pay 33% more than expected. The three bids ranged from $60.5 million to $67 million, prompting city leaders to ask Frentz and Frederick to increase the legislative request from $20 million to $30 million.
Utility bills are already being ratcheted up to boost reserve funds and prepare for payments on loans or bonds that will be used to cover most of the local share of the project, which city engineers say needs to begin soon because of the deteriorating condition of the plant.
If the legislative appropriation isn't provided in its entirety, utility bills will have to rise even more. And it's not only Mankatoans who would feel the pain.
The plant treats wastewater from a broad area that includes North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Skyline, the Le Hillier area of South Bend Township and the Lake Washington Sanitation District.
Lake Crystal city leaders are in the midst of discussions with residents about joining the sewer district and sending the city's waste to Mankato rather than upgrading its own plant — a renovation that could cost as much as $20 million for a town of 2,500 residents.
Mankato would not be able to accept Lake Crystal's waste, however, without the renovation and expansion of the plant on Pine Street along the east bank of the Minnesota River.
"We won't be able to help them without this improvement," Arntz said Friday.
Frederick contrasted the use of state funds for a project like Mankato's with proposals to cut taxes or send rebates directly to Minnesotans.
"This may not be as fun as getting a check in the mail ...," Frederick said.
But state assistance for water and sewer projects will mean lower utility bills month after month for many years, he said. In the case of the Mankato project, it means lower bills for Mankato residents and businesses, as well as those in the six customer communities.
Similar projects are needed throughout the state, and Frederick said he will support the inclusion of as many as possible in the bonding bill.
"But this is the one I'm pushing hardest on," he said.
Friday's event also featured speakers from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, Conservation Minnesota and the Laborers International Union of North America — three groups that have partnered in the past in lobbying for state aid for municipal sewage treatment.
Stacey Karels, president of the Mankato Building and Construction Trades Council, said projects like Mankato's create good-paying "family-sustaining jobs" in the region's construction industry.
"It also keeps the local economy going strong," said Karels, a Good Thunder resident.
Maintaining and upgrading sewage treatment is important to outdoor recreation as well, added Nels Paulson, policy director of Conservation Minnesota.
Paulson, who said he fishes the Minnesota River, listed the downstream parks, nature preserves and recreation areas that receive the treated wastewater discharged by the Mankato plant — both along the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers, including Lake Pepin.
The ability to use those waters for fishing, swimming and waterskiing resulted from investments in pollution control made by Minnesota in the past, and their preservation requires similar investments today, according to Paulson.
"That will ensure in my children's future they will enjoy the Minnesota River the same way I did," he said.
The event concluded with a tour by plant superintendent Josh Gad, who showed the components — some of which are 66 years old — targeted for replacement or renovation.
And Gad noted the constricted space at the plant, which necessitates an intricate construction plan to allow the plant to continue operating even as major components are replaced.
"This becomes a chess game," Gad said, explaining why it wouldn't be practical to try to divide the work — and the cost — into multiple phases over multiple years.
