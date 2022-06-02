MANKATO — The city has been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association with awards for financial reporting and governmental budgeting efforts.
Mankato received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting, the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.
The award is granted to organizations whose budget demonstrates “a constructive spirit of disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read.
The city also received the distinguished budget presentation award, which assessed how well the budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.
"Mankato is committed to maintaining a solid financial foundation that continues to be healthy, strong and flexible because it's important to a sustainable future," City Manager Susan Arntz said in a statement. "These awards recognize the work that has been done to be fiscally responsible while providing the quality of services the community has come to expect."
Over the last few years, investments have been made in updating the city of Mankato's financial system. The updates are designed to increase transparency and provide clear, complete and easy-to-understand information, while also improving processes, accuracies, efficiencies and billing consistency, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.