MANKATO — Residents whose recycling was scheduled to be picked up Thursday, Feb. 23, will have an additional recycling pickup opportunity this Thursday.
Although the service ran as scheduled, there is an understanding the snowstorm impacted some customers' ability to have carts collected on Thursday.
Garbage and recycling for those residents will be picked up again this week. Carts should be placed on the curb Wednesday night to ensure they will be collected. The waste hauler may not pick up at regular times.
This garbage and recycling pickup service is for Thursday customers only. Regular service schedules will resume the following week.
