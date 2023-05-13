MANKATO — Josh Walters targets walleye but also enjoys fishing for panfish and northern pike.
When the owner of Walts Bait and Tackle gets some time to fish, he often heads to some of the lakes that don't see as much fishing pressure or boating activity.
"I'm partial to the German-Jefferson chain of lakes. There's less recreation and chaos there and less pressure on the fish it seems. They seem to hold a better class of fish.
Walters, who bought the bait shop off Highway 169 north in Mankato last fall, said he also likes to fish for catfish on the Minnesota River.
"There are more people fishing the river now. I think when COVID hit a lot of people started fishing. There were spots I used to fish the river from shore but now the spots are taken, which is good. It's good to see people getting out and enjoying the outdoors."
Walters also hits Madison Lake frequently. "I'm partial to Madison. I grew up fishing there."
Jack Lauer, Department of Natural Resources regional fisheries manager for southern Minnesota, said there is a lot of good early season fishing in the Greater Mankato region.
"Where we are, we generally have shallower lakes and the ice comes off earlier and the spawning starts earlier. So by the time the opener comes the fish are hungry. The walleye and northern pike are done spawning and looking for food."
He said there have been numerous fish kills in southern Minnesota this spring, but most were partial, not total, kills.
Fish kills were up because of the way the winter played out. The lakes were lower when they froze because of the drought last summer and heavy snow fell early, covering the ice and preventing sun from penetrating the ice and spurring plant growth that keeps oxygen levels up.
"There were upward of 70 lakes that reported some level of fish kills in southern Minnesota from low oxygen."
He said carp, buffalo fish and bullheads were often the species that died in greatest numbers. "Carp and buffalo are big fish, so people notice them floating."
The fish kills also hit panfish and walleye on several lakes.
"We go through booms and busts," Lauer said. The DNR will stock fish on lakes hit by winter kills. "So in a couple of years there will be a boom of game fish, crappies and others on those lakes."
Lauer said a lot of prime fishing lakes are located in southern Minnesota, many of them overlooked.
"People forget to go out west for good fishing. The Willmar-Spicer area has great walleye in the spring."
Lauer also updates a regional outlook about what lakes are doing well for anglers. (Go to dnr.state.mn.us and type "regional outlook" in the search bar.)
He currently has a Top 10 for good walleye action:
Big Swan and Minnie-Belle lakes near Hutchinson; Traverse Lake in Traverse County; Cottonwood Lake in Lyon County; Eagle Lake in Kandiyohi County; Koronis Lake near Spicer; Norway Lake in Kandiyohi County; Lake Washington; Kansas Lake in Watonwan County and Lake Shetek in Murray County.
He's also a big fan of river fishing.
"The Minnesota River looks very good now. Upstream of Judson to New Ulm is always good for walleye. But you need to think about safety with the snags and things."
He said the Blue Earth River is also a good evening fishing spot for walleye, from Sibley Park to the Rapidan Dam.
Lauer said people looking for walleye this time of year and want to fish from shore should look for areas of flowing water after significant rains. "Where water flows into lakes, through culverts or channels, that's an easy bank angling opportunity. They like being by those water flows."
Lauer said spring fishing means flotation devices should be worn, even though legally they only have to be within reach in your boat.
"The water is cold. We see too many drownings in spring because people didn't have life jackets on, so just wear them."
