Weather Alert

.Rainfall this morning has led to swelling small streams, with reports of ponding over roadways in a few spots. Further rainfall today will continue to increase the spread and severity of localized flooding, especially in low water crossings and areas already swollen by rainfalls this week. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Minnesota, including the following counties, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Steele and Waseca. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rounds of heavy rainfall could produce totals of 2 to 3 inches, with isolated totals up to 5 inches, leading to the possibility of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&