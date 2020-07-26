The Mankato area received from 5.5 to 8.5 inches of rain Saturday night and Sunday morning, and flash flooding blocked roads caused detours.
Highway 93 to Henderson was closed due to road flooding, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. And Highway 19 near Gaylord was flooded as was Highway 22 south of Kasota.
As of 5 a.m. Sunday, MnDOT reported the Highway 169 ramps to Center Street and Lookout Drive in North Mankato were also closed due to flooding. The ramps were open by 8 a.m.
A spotter reported a brief touchdown of a tornado near Gaylord about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service reported 5.5 inches of rain for Mankato and 7.3 inches of rain had fallen at Waterville in the 24 hours prior to 7 a.m. Sunday. St. Peter got 8.5 inches of rain.
About midnight Saturday, the weather service reported a foot of water flowing over Sibley County Road 8 about 2 miles northeast of Lafayette.
This story will be updated.
