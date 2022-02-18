MANKATO — The Mankato region remains one of the hottest regions of the state for home sales, notching another month of year-over-year growth while home sales statewide slid.
“We’re one of the best in the state here,” said Candee Deichman of Century 21 Atwood.
Mankato and North Mankato continue to grow and Deichman said she’s had some clients who are moving here because of more flexible working opportunities.
“They’ve moved from the Cities to Mankato because they don’t have to work in the office anymore and are working from home.”
The ongoing lack of homes on the market is also pushing up prices across the state. The median sales price in the south-central region — which stretches from Le Sueur County to the Iowa border — was $220,000 in January, up from $173,000 a year earlier.
Sellers in this region are getting 98% of their asking price, up from 96% a year earlier.
There were 179 closed sales in the region, up nearly 8% from 166 this time last year.
And the average number of days on the market fell to 67 days compared with 79 days a year ago.
“There’s not enough houses for sale,” Deichman said.
New listings in this region were at 141 in January, down from 158 a year earlier.
“We’re getting high-end houses going over asking price and getting top dollar on the rest.”
She said the very aggressive bidding has eased from its peak last year. “It’s not as crazy as it was. I had 14 offers on one home (last year).”
The most popular price range remains under $300,000. Deichman said smaller communities in the region are also seeing strong activity.
She’s noticed more people seeking homes that have an extra room for a home office. Home gyms have also become popular.
Interest rates have crept up, with the 30-year Freddie Mac rate at 3.7% this month, up from 3.2% in early January.
“We are going to see interest rates rising,” Deichman said. “The economists I follow say we’ll see three or four spikes this year, but not much over 4%.”
She noted young buyers have never seen high interest rates, such as the nearly 17% rates seen in the early 1980s.
Deichman, who’s been a realtor for eight years and is rated the No. 1 Century 21 agent in the state, said despite the ongoing frustration with low inventory, she’s still excited about her job.
“Some see it as a challenging time to do real estate, but I see it as exciting. I had my best year last year and plan for that again this year. It’s fun and exciting.”
Minnesota Realtors reports that of the 13 regions in the state, only the south-central and southwest regions saw gains in sales in January year over year.
Statewide, sales were off 10%. Sales were down more than 11% in the Twin Cities, off more than 24% in the northwest and down a whopping 41% in the north-central region.
Chris Galler, CEO of Minnesota Realtors, said in a statement that the shortage of listings is hurting the market.
“As the year opens, inventory shortages continue to frustrate many buyers. And those that do close on homes are paying significantly more.
“Affordability is a significant concern as home prices increase faster than wages ... Higher interest rates, higher home prices and low inventory levels will challenge many first-time home buyers trying to enter the marketplace.”
Statewide, inventory plummeted more than 24% in January year over year while the median price rose 8.5% to $295,000.
The affordability index, which measures whether a typical family earns enough income to qualify for a mortgage loan on the average home, was down 15% over last year.
There were only 6,631 homes for sale across the state.
