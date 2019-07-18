MANKATO — The Mankato region saw a 1.2% jump in job numbers in June compared to a year earlier.
Employers in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties added 708 jobs for a total workforce of 58,606, continuing the long string of year-over-year jobs gains.
The manufacturing sector was strong with a 2.2% job gain while the service sector added 1% and government added 1.4% to its job numbers.
The average hours a week worked fell from 31.3 hours last June to 29.4 this June. Average earnings crept up slightly year-over-year, from $26.20 per hour to $26.40 per hour.
The other four Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the state also saw job growth: Rochester was up 1.4%, St. Cloud had 1.3% growth, Minneapolis-St. Paul grew jobs by just 0.4% and Duluth by just 0.1%.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said Minnesota gained 3,300 jobs in June and the state’s unemployment rate held at 3.3%.
May’s previously announced gain of 100 jobs was revised upward to 2,000 jobs. The state has now gained jobs in four consecutive months for the first time since February 2018. Annual employment growth rebounded to 20,992 for a 0.7% gain.
Minnesota’s labor force participate rate also inched up a tenth point to an even 70%.
“These 3,300 jobs added in June, together with an increase in the labor force participation rate, are both encouraging signs,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “But Minnesota employers are still having a hard time finding workers.”
Seven major industry sectors gained jobs in June. Education and health care and other services were both up 1,500 jobs. Other areas experiencing growth were manufacturing (up 1,400), financial activities (up 400), leisure and hospitality (up 400), government (up 200) and logging and mining (up 100).
Areas experiencing loss were professional and business services (down 1,500), trade, transportation and utilities (down 300), construction (down 200) and information (down 200).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.