MANKATO — There were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in the local nine-county area Monday.
Blue Earth County added 12 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Le Sueur County had seven new cases.
Nicollet and Waseca counties added three cases each, while Sibley and Watonwan counties each added two new cases each.
Faribault and Martin counties added one case each and Brown County had no new cases.
Minnesota passed another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic Monday as the Health Department reported more than 1 million Minnesotans, roughly 18 percent of the population, have now been tested for the disease.
The latest results yielded 567 new confirmed cases. The number of people currently hospitalized because of the disease (286) fell slightly from the prior day, although the count of those hospitalized and needing intensive care (155) inched up.
Current hospitalizations and ICU cases are two of the most closely watched metrics as officials try to manage the disease so it doesn’t overwhelm the health care system. Current hospitalizations have dropped below 300 the past couple days after holding stubbornly persistent since late July.
Of the 65,716 total confirmed cases of the disease since the pandemic began, about 90 percent have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated. However, Minnesota’s count of active, confirmed cases remains near its late-May high.
“We’re at a place where things are stable, but the concern is we’re stable at a high rate of cases,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, told reporters Monday.
The Health Department added six more deaths to the toll on Monday. Among the 1,712 people confirmed to have died from the disease in Minnesota, about 75 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
