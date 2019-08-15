MANKATO — The Greater Mankato region added 541 jobs in July, a 1% increase over the same month last year.
The manufacturing sector had a strong showing, adding 296 jobs, or 2.8% year over year.
The figures, for the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, was released Thursday by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
In the region, the average hours worked fell to 29.8 hours a week compared to 30.7 hours last July.
Wages locally rose to $26.63 an hour compared to $26.29 an hour a year earlier.
The service sector's job numbers increased just slightly, by 0.5% while government added 1.7% to its job numbers.
The other four Metropolitan Statistical Areas experienced growth over the year. St. Cloud had the highest at 1.5%, followed by Rochester at 1.4%. Minneapolis-St. Paul grew 0.1% and Duluth gained 0.7%.
Minnesota lost 1,300 seasonally adjusted jobs in July and the state’s unemployment rate edged up one-tenth to 3.4%. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.
July’s seasonally adjusted loss represents the first decline after four continuous months of gains that added 7,000 jobs. Minnesota’s labor force participation rate held at 70%.
“Even with this slight increase, Minnesota’s unemployment rate remains low and the labor force participation rate remains high,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “This continues to suggest that the state’s labor force is at or near capacity — and businesses will continue to find it challenging to hire and retain workers.”
Over the month, four major industry sectors gained jobs. Construction gained the most (up 1,600) followed by education and health care (up 1,000). Government (up 400) and trade, transportation and utilities (up 200) were the other two sectors experiencing gains.
Sectors experiencing loss were leisure and hospitality (down 3,000), other services (down 1,200), information (down 200) and professional and business services (down 100).
