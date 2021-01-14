MANKATO — While Thursday morning brought rain and the afternoon only clouds, the National Weather Service said the anticipated blizzard conditions would build overnight and into Friday morning.
"We're still expecting 6 to 10 inches, with some isolated areas possibly getting more," said Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Chanhassen.
Dye said winds will continue to build late in the early hours of Friday with gusts as high as 25 mph in the Mankato area.
On Thursday afternoon Sioux Falls recorded a 58 mph wind gust, and winds in southwestern Minnesota were expected to be higher than in the Mankato region.
On Friday snow is predicted during the day, with a possible mix with drizzle after 4 p.m. and then more chance of snow after 5 p.m.
"Conditions should start to improve Friday afternoon and then things should wrap up Friday night," Dye said.
She said the extended precipitation is thanks to a low pressure system that dropped out of Canada and then began to stall over Minnesota and Wisconsin
Temperatures will stay relatively mild Friday with a high of 34 degrees.
While those warmer-than-normal temperatures may be welcome, they can cause some headaches for snow crews, said Seth Greenwood, Nicollet County public works director.
"The snow sticks to the roads and gets packed down by traffic so it's hard to get off."
Greenwood said this winter has been about normal or below normal for plow crews, but it started early.
"We had a couple of big storms at the end of October and another big shot in November. We were all thinking it was going to be a brutal winter, but then we got record-breaking warm weather and the rest of November and most of December wasn't bad. Except for that blizzard right before Christmas. That was nasty," Greenwood said.
He said his crews have been out about 13 days so far this year, which is the same as last winter at this time. "This year we just got it earlier."
Friday night temps will dip to 19 with a blustery north-northwest wind at 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The weekend looks clear of snow with a high near 24 Saturday and a high of 26 Sunday. Winds will be moderate both days at 5 to 10 mph.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday it will continue to be cloudy with a high near 27 and light winds.
Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to be much the same — cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
