MANKATO — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the nine-county Mankato region rose by seven for a total of 83, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday.
Two more deaths in Minnesota have been linked to COVID-19, an increase that pushed the statewide death toll to 24 people. One of those deaths was an 89-year-old in Martin County who was not living in a congregate care facility.
Blue Earth County had four new cases for a total of 14, while Brown County added one new case for a total of three.
Le Sueur County had one new case for a total of 20 and Nicollet County had one more case for a total of four.
Martin County, the hardest-hit county outside the Twin Cities metro and Olmsted County (Rochester), had 32 cases but no new ones recorded.
Faribault, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties also had no new positive tests.
Statewide, confirmed cases rose by 76 for a total of 865.
A total of 95 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, compared with 86 reported on Friday. Patients in the ICU was at 42, compared with 40 patients Friday.
Health officials say the actual number of cases is much higher than those that have been confirmed by testing.
For the first time, the state has listed long-term care facilities that have had outbreaks. Even one case in a long-term facility is deemed an outbreak. The state reported cases in 32 facilities in 14 counties, almost all in the Twin Cities metro area.
In the south-central region, outbreaks were reported at Friendship Court (Blue Earth) in Faribault County and at Temperance Lake Ridge (Sherburn) in Martin County.
The state does not list how many cases have been reported in long-term care facilities and doesn't include facilities with fewer than 10 residents.
State and private labs have completed 25,423 tests, about 1,200 more than on Friday.
Cases have now been reported in 58 counties across the state. About a third of cases have been attributed to “community transmission” — meaning there was no clear link to travel or other known cases.
Gov. Tim Walz on Friday acknowledged the social isolation and economic hit many Minnesotans are taking in the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and painful. But he urged the state to hang tough to continue slowing the disease’s spread, warning “this thing will come roaring back.”
