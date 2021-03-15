MANKATO — A woman received minor injuries in a grease fire at a Mankato residence Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a stove-top fire in the 400 block of N. Sixth Street around 12:20 p.m. and put out the fire with an extinguisher. A resident was treated at the scene.

A grease fire expanded when the resident tried to use water to put it out, said Jeff Bengtson, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety. A pan lid or a fire extinguisher should be used on grease fires, he said.

