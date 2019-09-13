MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking citizens to clear storm drain openings of debris or call the city if they see a clogged drain.
Recent rains have likely washed leaves and other debris into drains and blocked drains can contribute to flash flooding, Cmdr. Jeremy Clifton said. With a chance of more rain in the forecast, he asked people to check drains in their neighborhoods.
If residents can't unblock the drain themselves, they should call 311 and the city will come clear it as soon as possible.
