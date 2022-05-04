MANKATO — A Mankato duo reportedly burglarized a storage unit in Courtland, according to recently filed charges.
Corinna Faye Nielsen, 40, and Shane Michael Collmann, 55, face three felonies for burglary, aiding and abetting burglary, and theft, and one misdemeanor for motor fuel theft in Nicollet County District Court.
A caller reported his storage unit had been broken into in February, according to a criminal complaint. Security cameras captured a black SUV at the storage units on Feb. 19, with two people getting out of the vehicle with flashlights.
The value of the storage unit's stolen property totaled about $3,414, including a portable heater, a generator, a deer stand, fishing gear and more.
Two days later, sheriff's deputies took a call about a motorist in a black SUV driving off from a gas station in Courtland without paying for $73 worth of gas. Surveillance photos indicated it was the same vehicle from the storage units.
Deputies pulled over the SUV, identified as a black Dodge Durango, twice on Feb. 27, with Collmann driving it the first time and Nielsen driving it the second time. A search warrant on the vehicle later turned up burglary tools including bolt cutters and cut padlock parts.
Nielsen initially denied being involved in the gas drive-off, then reportedly admitted to being in the car as Collmann drove away.
She also denied involvement in the storage unit break-in and stated Collmann was "too old and decrepit" to be doing things like that anymore.
Investigators met up with Collmann afterward, with him saying he thought Nielsen paid $20 at the gas pump. When asked about the stolen property from the storage unit, he reportedly said Nielsen told him she was going to stop and get some of her ex-boyfriend's belongings from the storage unit.
He allegedly said she opened the unit right away and the two started taking fishing gear and other items out.
He agreed to return the property and said it was in another storage unit owned by a third party, according to the complaint. The unit didn't have any of the missing property.
Collmann later gathered the items and returned them to an investigator.
