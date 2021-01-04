MANKATO — A free service is available for Mankato residents who want to dispose of natural Christmas trees and lights.
Trees may be brought to the following temporary sites: Franklin Rogers Park, 601 Reed St.; Highland Park, 50 Warren St.; Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; Tourtellotte Park, 300 Mabel St.
Before residents recycle their trees, they should remove wire and metal ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags.
A second option is available to residents. The Minnesota Paving and Materials Compost Site, 3600 Third Ave., will generally accept trees between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Recycled trees are used as mulch.
