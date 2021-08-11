MANKATO — Police are investigating repeat burglaries at a Mankato restaurant.
The China Buffet at 1770 E. Madison Ave. reported burglaries on July 26 and again on Monday.
About $700 reportedly was taken in July. A smaller amount was taken the second time, said Associate Director of Mankato Department of Public Safety Dan Schisel.
A door was pried open this week. It's not known how the burglar gained entry the first time.
It's unclear if the burglaries are connected, Schisel said. No suspects have been identified.
