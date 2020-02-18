MANKATO — It’s been a monumental year for the VEX Robotics teams at Mankato Area Public Schools’ high schools and middle schools.
After competing at the statewide tournament Feb. 1, nine teams from all four of those schools qualified for the world championships in Louisville, Kentucky, in April. They will compete with about 760 teams from nearly 40 countries.
“All of our teams competed at state,” said Mark Zenk, Mankato West High School and Dakota Meadows Middle School robotics coach. “This year having nine teams — it’s the most we’ve ever had go from Mankato.”
And because robotics club is a STEM activity, consider these numbers. There are almost 300 high school and middle school VEX Robotics teams in Minnesota, which first compete regionally. About half of those qualified for the statewide tournament, including Mankato’s 25 teams. Statewide, the total number of Minnesota teams that qualified for the world championships was 21, meaning nearly half of those qualifying teams are from Mankato.
The nine teams include Solid Steel, Steel Phoenixes, Dapper Droids and the Ribbits from West; Static Core from Dakota Meadows; Cougar AI from Prairie Winds; and Wolfram, Squidgits and Betaversion 4.0 from East.
After two days of qualifying rounds, the Rivets from Mankato West and Betaversion 4.0 from Mankato East competed on the same side to win the 2020 state championships.
Zenk said teams from both Mankato East and West high schools have won the state championship for the past three years, further solidifying Mankato’s reputation for being a challenging opponent to compete against.
“I think we really have built quite a program here in Mankato,” said Prairie Winds coach Mike Shores. “We work together at tournaments and we’re very big, which really just lends experience to the programs.”
Shores said Mankato’s VEX Robotics teams are unique in that students make most of the big decisions behind the engineering, design, programming and operation of the robots they assemble themselves. The entire program is largely student driven — kids with a few years’ experience end up teaching newcomers — and they form their own teams.
Student interest is growing. This year Prairie Winds Middle School has 60 students alone. Citywide, it’s in the hundreds. Each of Mankato’s 25 teams has on average a half-dozen members or more.
“It’s sort of like a snowball running down a hill to get bigger and stronger every year,” Shores said.
Prairie Winds eighth graders Brady Anderson, Landon Willaert and Alison Smasal are all part of Cougar AI, which stands for artificial intelligence. Their team of eight students won the state championships in their division and will be competing at the world championships in April.
Each student has a unique role to play. Anderson drives the robot using a game controller similar to an Xbox — picking up, moving and stacking green, purple and orange cubes for points on a uniform 12-foot by 12-foot playing field.
Willaert, who like Anderson, has been on the team for two years, builds and designs most of the robots. Every team plays using the same materials sent from VEX to each school.
“At the beginning it’s all just sitting there,” Willaert said. “Then we have to think of ideas. As a team, collectively we all pitch in. We draw a T-chart on the whiteboard and go through the pros and cons of the design. This year it was a traybot or an arm. We built the traybot.”
Every element of the competition is judged, from the design and performance to the notebook, which is Smasal’s responsibility.
“You document everything that happens,” Smasal said. “When we made the pros and cons list, I write down any ideas we have and what we change. During the competition, they actually judge the notebook.”
The teams, formed by students, come and go as students graduate or join a new team. When Mankato West senior Samuel Preis was in seventh grade at Dakota Meadows, he watched his older brother compete and was intrigued. In eighth grade, the two founded the Rivets, the team he has been a part of for the past five years.
West senior Brandon Krueger has played on three different teams since he joined his sophomore year. When the entire Knights team was slated to graduate last year, they asked if he would keep the team going. On a Friday afternoon at West High School’s annex, Preis and Krueger were busy making adjustments to the robots using a screwdriver.
“I like working with my hands, building and overcoming different struggles that you can have,” Krueger said.” When you’re designing and building a robot, you can only have eight motors. So you’ve got to find a way to distribute your motors in an efficient way that is also going to make your robot work as best as possible.”
Teams compete randomly against each other during regional tournaments to establish ranking. Once they get into the finals, the kids know what the other teams’ records are and form an alliance to complement each other’s strengths.
”Throughout those matches, the teams scout the other teams to find out who is going to give them the best chance to win,” said East Robotics Coach Dave Stahl. “I just so happens that the top teams are from East and West.”
East senior William Schwamberger, who also joined in middle school, said the teamwork is one of his favorite aspects of the VEX Robotics competitions and practices. This will be his second year competing at the world championships.
“There’s so many people; you’ll hear so many languages,” Schwamberger said. “You’re seated across people from Russia and your next-door neighbors are from China.”
Last year his team competed alongside high school students from Puerto Rico. Usually each team has a translator, but if not, members from each team rely on Google Translate to communicate during a game.
“Through different methods like that, you can break through the language barrier,” Krueger said.
At last year’s world competition, fellow East senior Anthony Mansfield competed against teams from Thailand, China and Mexico. As Beta Version 2.0’s project manager, he makes sure the team is meeting deadlines; and as a scout, he observes the other teams to see where their strengths and weaknesses are for when they compete.
Preis and Krueger both acknowledge that new students may hesitate at joining. The process of programming and designing robots can be intimidating to a newcomer, but the program isn’t just for students who excel at computer science and engineering. Preis said there are plenty of opportunities to focus on strategy, and the design element requires artistic abilities.
“It really has a place for just about everyone,” Preis said.
