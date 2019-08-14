MANKATO — A team of local marathon runners, including a businessman and an Army veteran, are racing from St. Paul to Duluth to help veterans.
The sextet led by Tim Tupy is collecting pledges as they ready to run a Ragnar road race Friday and Saturday.
The relay race requires teams to collectively run 200 nonstop miles.
Tupy, who is owner of Mankato Brewery and Liv Aveda Salon and Spa, was looking for a new running challenge. He recruited five friends to join him, including Will Brueske, a retired Army captain.
The members of Team Straight Outta Kato decided to run in support of Wounded Warrior Project. They are fundraising for the nonprofit that provides services to recent military veterans and active service members with physical and mental injuries, and their families.
Brueske, a Mankato resident, said Wounded Warrior Project services helped him transition back to everyday life after a deployment to Syria.
“Veterans don't pay a penny to get the help they need,” Brueske said.
The Team Staight Outta Kato members will take turns running throughout the day, night and well into the next day. Each of the teammates will run six segments ranging from three to 11 miles at a time.
Tupy said he's most nervous about his third leg because it's almost all uphill and his fifth leg because it will occur after a night of little to no sleep. He's more confident about the sixth leg because the finish line will be near.
Tupy has run half marathons and said the Ragnar might be more challenging. Running every few hours on sore and stiff muscles might be harder than running a long distance once, he said.
When Tupy started running three years ago at age 47 he only made it past three neighbors' homes before he needed to rest. He said his best advice for anyone looking to start running is to join a running club and start with small goals to slowly build stamina.
After the Ragnar, Tupy's next goal is to run his first full marathon: the Mankato Marathon in October.
Brueske also will be running in the Mankato Marathon and is leader of a new Mankato chapter of Team Red White and Blue. The new group brings together veterans for social and physical activities, including a running club.
The Team Straight Outta Kato runners are hoping to add to the more than $1,000 in pledges they have already collected. To donate go to https://tinyurl.com/StraightOuttaKato.
