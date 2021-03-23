MANKATO — A new COVID-19 community vaccination site launched Tuesday in Mankato, with more than 1,000 people receiving their first doses.
The site at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center downtown became Minnesota’s seventh permanent location established as part of a state program to expand vaccine accessibility.
Bloomington’s community vaccination site was previously the next closest location among the state’s sites; local clinics, pharmacies and public health agencies are also administering doses.
Mankato’s site will have appointment slots each Tuesday going forward between 12-8 p.m.
The patients receiving Moderna doses Tuesday mainly consisted of 44- to 64-year-olds with underlying health conditions, essential workers in certain fields, and 18- to 44-year-olds with multiple underlying conditions. They qualify under the state’s current eligibility guidance, which opened up after Minnesota reached 70% of people age 65 and older with vaccinations earlier this month.
Adam Recknagel, 20, and Quinlan Robuck, 22, both qualified for the vaccine Tuesday through their jobs. The former works in the dorms at Minnesota State University and as a home health worker, while the latter is a substitute teacher.
They said getting the vaccine will make them more comfortable at work and around loved ones.
“I have family who are immunocompromised and I work with people who are,” Recknagel said. " … Now I’ll be able to care for other people.”
He was occasionally checking when he’d be eligible on the state's vaccine connector tool, but was seeing slots far away in Duluth or Rochester. When Mankato popped up as a closer option, it was an exciting change.
“I wasn’t nervous until I sat down,” he said. “Then it was like wow, it’s actually happening.”
The vaccination site being at the event center — in the Grand Hall — also added to the grandiosity of the moment, he added.
Although Robuck knows of co-workers who don’t want the vaccine, she thought she should get it when her chance came. It felt like a big step, she said, in part because her girlfriend has moderate to severe asthma.
Plus, being vaccinated could eventually open up chances to gather and celebrate events they had to delay over the last year.
“We have three graduations to celebrate, everyone’s birthdays in the last year and we missed Christmas,” Robuck said. “It’ll be nice to actually catch up on all that.”
Patti Uhrich, 59, also qualified for a vaccine through her work. The Lake Crystal woman described it as a fairly easy and quick process, and she wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity once she became eligible.
“Seeing my elderly parents, which they’ve both been vaccinated also, that’s huge for me,” she said.
Tuesday’s recipients had earlier signed up through the state’s vaccine connector tool, which factored in geographic information when generating the list of eligible residents.
The Grand Hall has more capacity available if supplies increase in future weeks, said John Micevych, expansion manager with Vault Health, the site's operator. More lanes may also be needed for when people return to receive second doses while others get their first.
No-shows for appointments are relatively rare, Micevych said. The Moderna vaccine’s easier handling and shelf life also mean unused doses can be carried over to the next week.
The site's staff works hard to give patients a positive experience while getting the vaccine, Micevych said.
“We see that as having amplifying effects in encouraging people to come in and get the vaccine,” he said.
For those who haven’t been able to get an appointment yet, he encouraged them to follow the state’s guidance in signing up for the vaccine connector. The connector alerts people when they become eligible.
“We also just understand there are folks who still really want it and really need it and haven’t been able to get it,” he said. “We’re just trying to do our job as efficiently as possible to get them the vaccine.”
South-central Minnesota is in line with or just ahead of the state’s progress for vaccination doses.
About 15.4% of the region’s population — a total of 35,885 area residents — was completely vaccinated as of the state’s Tuesday update. For first doses, 62,214 residents — 26.8% — have received them.
Statewide, nearly 855,000 people — about 15.4% of the state’s population — completed their vaccinations, while more than 1.4 million — 25.8% — received at least one dose.
The results for those who’ve received a complete vaccination look promising so far. Among the nearly 855,000 people to be completely vaccinated, the state has identified only 89 people who later tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
