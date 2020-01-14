MANKATO — For the past decade, apartment and home construction has largely focused on the northeast edge of Mankato. Then development land and roads became available north and east of the new Prairie Winds Middle School, accelerating construction there.
Now a big development is being proposed farther south of Prairie Winds, south of Highway 83 at at the corner of Highway 22.
Key City Development submitted preliminary plans to the city for a site that would eventually bring 121 lots for one- and two-family residences.
Siesta Hills Subdivision would sit on a nearly 100-acre site, although a portion of it at the very corner of the two highways is a wetland that wouldn’t be impacted. The rest of the development is currently farmland.
The land is in Mankato Township and would be annexed into the city with city utilities extended to the subdivision.
The first phase of development contains 77 lots. The drawings depict community space and recreational opportunities for the subdivision residents.
More at Madison East
The area behind Madison East will be getting more upscale apartment buildings.
Miller Architects and Builders are planning two more buildings on part of a large site that is being developed as apartments and as commercial buildings.
The St. Cloud-based developer is proposing a 37-unit apartment building and a 62-unit building, continuing years of construction in Pondview Heights.
The smaller building would be at the northwest corner and the larger project at the southeast corner of Patriot Drive and Adams Street.
The proposed buildings are complementary to the previous phases of Pondview, with a combination of siding, cultured stone, shake siding and asphalt shingle roof.
The smaller building will have underground parking and three stories of one- and two-bedroom apartments.
The larger building will also be three stories and have studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as underground parking.
