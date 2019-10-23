MANKATO — For area residents who need help affording a place to live, the federal government still covers virtually the entire cost of Mankato’s public housing program.
For city staff, however, that means a pile of paperwork.
“It’s a lot of reporting, a lot of meeting regulations to make this work for our residents,” said Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms.
One of those recently completed reports to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development spells out how the federal money is being spent.
Mankato continues to offer a multi-pronged approach with government-owned housing units, vouchers that help low-income people cover the rent in privately owned apartment buildings, and specialized programs for people who are homeless or dealing with disabilities.
The number of people in the latter group being served by the Bridges Rental Assistance Program has increased from 21 to 24 in recent years. The program combines rental assistance vouchers and mental health services, said Housing Coordinator Nancy Bokelmann. Those vouchers are targeted at people who are homeless, at risk of becoming homeless or likely to be without a home after being discharged from an institutional setting.
“We definitely want to make sure homelessness is rare, brief and non-reoccurring in our community,” Bokelmann said.
Publicly owned housing units — whether large complexes like Orness Plaza or scattered homes and townhouses — have not been a growing part of the city’s affordable-housing strategy. But the city is still spending money to preserve the units purchased decades ago, with $268,000 a year slated for renovations and replacements of furnaces and appliances.
The most popular assistance, however, continues to be Housing Choice Vouchers. More than 500 individuals or families in Blue Earth County are served by the program, which allows recipients to live in private apartment buildings throughout the community. Their rent payments are capped at about 30% of their income with the federal voucher making up the difference to the landlord.
A subset of that program — Mainstream vouchers — are targeted at non-elderly disabled residents to help them live in the most integrated setting possible within the community. The Mankato region has added 28 Mainstream vouchers in recent years, bringing the total to 64.
Housing and Urban Development officials have been very complimentary of Mankato’s success in administering the program, said Bokelmann, adding that the city is hoping to be approved for 50 more Mainstream vouchers this year.
Mankato’s housing staff, who also administer housing assistance in smaller nearby towns through a contract with Blue Earth County, continue to offer educational services to help people move from public subsidies to home ownership.
In the past five years, 219 households have participated in the Home Stretch home-ownership workshops. Of those, 50 have purchased homes.
Finally, the city is striving to expand the number of units in the city reserved for lower-middle-class workers, according to the report to HUD. In the past three years, the city has provided assistance to three workforce housing projects that combined to add 155 units in three apartment buildings.
More projects are in the planning stage and, if successful, will bring two more apartment buildings totaling 131 more units in 2020.
