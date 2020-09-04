MANKATO — Mankato’s two days of mass COVID-19 testing resulted in 1,863 completed tests, leaving organizers encouraged by the turnout.
The free testing at Minnesota State University’s Myers Field House, organized in response to rising cases in the Mankato area over recent weeks, began Wednesday and ended Thursday evening. Initial results started to roll in Thursday and reached more than 800 as of 11 a.m. Friday.
State health officials will analyze the results and discuss any additional, necessary mitigation strategies with local city, county, school district and college officials.
Mass testing a cross-section of the community helps quickly identify cases so people don’t spread the virus, said Nick Kimball, spokesperson for the State Emergency Operations Center.
“(It) allows us to identify as many positive cases as possible as early as possible in order to allow the people who are positive to isolate and their close contacts to quarantine,” he said. “It’s a proven strategy for reducing spread and combating a virus like this.”
Organized by the Minnesota Department of Health, the testing was available to people with or without symptoms. Kimball said recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on testing asymptomatic people doesn’t mean states shouldn’t do so.
“CDC has been clear that local and state health officials may still ask for asymptomatic people to get tested and conduct large testing events like this in order to address community spread,” he said.
The age groups seeking testing more or less matched demographics for the Mankato area. A little under 50% of the people receiving testing were younger adults around the traditional ages for college students. More than 25% were 40 or older.
“We knew we’d have more college students, and that was one of the target groups along with the rest of the community,” said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition.
Young adults make up the largest proportion of COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County and Minnesota overall. As of Thursday, Blue Earth County Public Health reported nearly 50% of all cases in the county occurred in the 20-29 age range.
Younger adults are less likely to experience serious COVID-19 complications but can spread it to more vulnerable populations. There are also rare instances of younger people dying from COVID-19, as well as early research into potential long-term health problems among young people who had seemingly mild cases.
With 1,863 tests completed over the two days, Kimball said pre-registrations helped keep the line moving steadily and limit most wait times to five minutes or so. Lines appeared longest when the first day of testing was just getting started.
Kimball and Weller both called the testing a good collaborative effort between the state and local agencies, while also expressing encouragement at how many people sought tests.
“The community is clearly taking this seriously and we look forward to continuing that collaboration to fight and combat COVID-19 in the area,” Kimball said.
Weller expects discussions between state and local officials about what’s next to begin as early as next week once the long holiday weekend is over and all results are collected.
