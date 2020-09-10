MANKATO — Mankato’s two mass COVID-19 testing days last week resulted in 46 new cases, or about 2.5% of completed tests.
The Minnesota Department of Health partnered with area agencies to complete 1,863 tests between Sept. 2-3 at Myers Field House. College-age people made up the biggest percentage of those seeking testing.
While the positivity rate was slightly higher than some other testing sites, said Kris Ehresmann of the health department, it was also lower than the state’s overall rate.
“Overall the rate we saw was a positive thing,” the state’s infectious disease director said Thursday. “We weren’t seeing incredibly high rates of positivity in the community, and that’s a good thing.”
Mass testing results vary from site to site. State officials have seen higher positivity rates among certain populations at certain sites, but Ehresmann said she hadn’t yet seen the Mankato site’s breakdown by racial, ethnic and age groups as of Thursday.
“We want to make sure we’re looking at what populations may be more particularly affected,” she said. “Certainly we know we’ve seen cases associated with Minnesota State University, Mankato, so we’ll be continuing to work with that institution.”
The results could be used as a guide to figure out what, if any, additional mitigation strategies are needed in the region. Despite fears the mass testing would lead to a big spike in area cases — potentially impacting school reopening plans in the process — the results don’t appear likely to make a big impact.
The health department already stated raw numbers wouldn’t be the sole determining factor for school plans. Results are also likely to be somewhat spread across multiple counties due to cases being attributed to the county where someone resides.
A meeting between state health officials and local officials will be planned in the near future to go over the results, said Kelley Haeder, Blue Earth County Public Health’s supervisor. Because results depended on who sought the free testing, she described taking a “wait-and-see” approach to the testing rather than going in with certain expectations.
Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition, said the results weren’t too surprising. He pointed out some testing events had higher positivity rates, but they were also geared toward workers at food production plants where known cases were already identified.
Mankato’s testing events, in contrast, were geared toward the general public and mostly drew people who wouldn't have had COVID symptoms. The location at MSU meant about half of those tested were young adults.
As the free events led to higher testing levels in Blue Earth County and south-central Minnesota overall, the rate of positive tests for both dramatically dropped over the last week. The last week includes the long Labor Day weekend when testing levels dropped statewide and results lagged.
Blue Earth County had 653 more tests completed between Sept. 2-9 compared to the week before. The 2,394 total tests in the most recent week resulted in a 5.2% positivity rate, down from the previous week’s 12.6% rate.
South-central Minnesota had a similar drop in its COVID positivity rate over the last week. Testing rose by 376 for a total of 5,378, while newly identified cases dropped by 164 for a total of 265.
The region’s rate of positive COVID tests dropped from 8.6% between Aug. 26-Sept. 2 to 4.9% last week. All but Waseca and Faribault counties had lower positivity rates over the most recent week.
Compared to Faribault County’s modest rise from 1.5% to 2.7%, Waseca County went from an 8.1% rate to 12.4%. Waseca County’s cases have risen in recent weeks, with an outbreak at Waseca’s prison for women growing larger this week.
The federal correctional institution had 51 active cases among inmates and four among staff as of Tuesday. Active cases among inmates rose to 64 while remaining at four among staff as of Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
For the most part, however, the rate of positive COVID tests was down over the last week in the region's nine counties. Other notable drops besides Blue Earth County included Le Sueur County dipping from a 9.5% positivity rate to 3.5%, Martin County from 9.4% to 3.1%, Watonwan County from 10.8% to 4.5%, and Brown County from 5.8% to 1.3%.
